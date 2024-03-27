Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $213,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

NKE traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,632,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,334,250. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

