Well Done LLC Sells 3,654 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up about 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITB traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $112.71. 431,619 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

