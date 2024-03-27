Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $202,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

GJAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. 28,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

