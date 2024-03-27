Well Done LLC Purchases 1,568,750 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) by 902.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,742,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568,750 shares during the quarter. VOXX International makes up approximately 3.6% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned about 0.08% of VOXX International worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5,361.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Steven R. Downing acquired 1,568,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,312,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VOXX International stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,501. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $135.26 million for the quarter.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; mobile interface modules; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

