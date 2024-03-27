Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $71.33. Approximately 4,946,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 19,122,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 113,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 730,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

