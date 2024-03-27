Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,554,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 604,285 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

FMAY remained flat at $43.16 on Wednesday. 3,934 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a market cap of $515.76 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

