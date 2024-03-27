HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 3%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $611.81 and last traded at $612.81. 75,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 417,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $632.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.50.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $608.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $11,527,258. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.