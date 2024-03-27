STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading 5.4% Higher

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.18 and last traded at $37.96. 105,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 728,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 156,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $4,463,784.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,764,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,569,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 156,734 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,569,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,027.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 169,099 shares of company stock worth $4,830,212. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.