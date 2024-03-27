Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Down 3.9%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $415.94 and last traded at $418.61. Approximately 50,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 82,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.69.
CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.60.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.
In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
