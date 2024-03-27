Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Down 3.9%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $415.94 and last traded at $418.61. Approximately 50,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 82,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.60.

Get Cable One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cable One

Cable One Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.48.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $411.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 987.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.