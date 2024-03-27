The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.4% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. 2,648,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

