Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.78 and last traded at $155.34. Approximately 1,173,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,680,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

