Threadgill Financial LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.62. 1,614,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,301. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

