Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.67. 1,815,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.