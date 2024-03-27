Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,884 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF makes up 0.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 28,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 454.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLSR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 26,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,119. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $352.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

