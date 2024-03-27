Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 219,632 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,632 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.40% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $24,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,727.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 349,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. 124,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

