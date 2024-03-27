Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. 8,117,130 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.