iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.1% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,812,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,382 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.