iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. West Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,963. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

