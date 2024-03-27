3,183 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 74,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $100.33. 62,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,309. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

