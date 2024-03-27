Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,101,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after purchasing an additional 385,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,925 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,242. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.