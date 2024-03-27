SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,332 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 3.48% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $19,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

Shares of ULST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,173. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

