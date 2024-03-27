Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,388. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $196.14 and a one year high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

