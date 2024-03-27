Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes $15.96 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 437,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July makes up about 1.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth $510,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DJUL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,415 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $272.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

