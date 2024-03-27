Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 73,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,909. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.05 and a 200-day moving average of $168.54. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $198.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

