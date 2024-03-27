Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 244,406 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,406 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December makes up 1.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 3.88% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XDEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,708.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 32,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:XDEC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,970 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $386.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

