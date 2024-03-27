FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 3,285,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,185,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
FuelCell Energy Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 8.26.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy Company Profile
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
