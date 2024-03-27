FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 3,285,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,185,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 8.26.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,555,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,089,000 after buying an additional 1,578,816 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 226,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,636,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,767,000 after buying an additional 4,018,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Featured Articles

