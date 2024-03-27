Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.98

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 138857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,534.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,537 shares of company stock worth $26,874,807 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

