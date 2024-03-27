Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $9.15

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $8.58. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1,439 shares changing hands.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $502.49 million and a PE ratio of -210.00.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 31.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intchains Group

Intchains Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Intchains Group Limited ( NASDAQ:ICG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

