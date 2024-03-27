iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 543,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 512,632 shares.The stock last traded at $116.87 and had previously closed at $117.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

