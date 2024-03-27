iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 543,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 512,632 shares.The stock last traded at $116.87 and had previously closed at $117.07.
The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
