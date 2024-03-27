Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $680.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 1.0 %

ADBE traded down $5.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $502.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $575.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.