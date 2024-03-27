Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHKP. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

CHKP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.