First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 48,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 29,881 shares.The stock last traded at $98.21 and had previously closed at $97.87.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.