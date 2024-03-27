First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 48,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 29,881 shares.The stock last traded at $98.21 and had previously closed at $97.87.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 8,301.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 305,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,554,000 after purchasing an additional 301,907 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $13,939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 94,813 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 66,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

