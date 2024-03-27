iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.81

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 30012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

