Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Down 68.4% in March

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the February 29th total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 176,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

