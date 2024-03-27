CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the February 29th total of 41,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

CASI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.03. 114,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,878. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.