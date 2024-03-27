Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 2.2% Higher

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82. 8,436,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 38,178,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 546,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,780,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.