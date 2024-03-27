Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.20

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.20 and last traded at $157.82, with a volume of 27795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MIDD. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Middleby Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

