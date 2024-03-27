Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Up 205.9% in March

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

CGBDL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 11,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,319. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.5751 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

