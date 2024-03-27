Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the February 29th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,093,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 541,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,276. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

