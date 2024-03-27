Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Increases By 427.8%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 427.8% from the February 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Cadiz Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

