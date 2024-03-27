Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 1.2% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 8,973,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 42,943,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIVN shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 122.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

