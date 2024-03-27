BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Short Interest Up 619.7% in March

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 619.7% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BAIYU Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BYU stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42. BAIYU has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Get BAIYU alerts:

About BAIYU

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

Receive News & Ratings for BAIYU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIYU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.