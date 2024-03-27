CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 29th total of 172,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CN Energy Group. Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 29,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,899. CN Energy Group. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.