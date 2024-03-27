WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after buying an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $390,114,000. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $206,507,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $73.39.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

