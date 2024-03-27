WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

