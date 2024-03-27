WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2,825.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,452 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

In other news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock worth $10,981,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

