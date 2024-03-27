WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 1,222 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Aptiv worth $15,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after purchasing an additional 187,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,891. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

