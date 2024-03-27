WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,015 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,279,000 after buying an additional 392,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,053 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.04. 550,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.04 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

