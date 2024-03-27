WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in KLA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

KLA stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $694.72. 390,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $655.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.11. The firm has a market cap of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

