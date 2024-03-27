WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $18,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $9.22 on Wednesday, hitting $809.29. The company had a trading volume of 414,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,226. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $850.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $869.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

